Searchers scour woods, Navesink River for missing ‘at risk’ woman

MIDDLETOWN — Police are still looking for a woman considered to be "at risk" who went missing after she was last seen at her home late Tuesday night.

Mary Silengo, 62, was last seen about 11 p.m. at her Concord Court house in Shadow Lake Village, a 55-and-older community near the Navesink River, according to Middletown police. She does not have her vehicle, cell phone or the medication she takes for a mental illness.

Silengo is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 121 pounds, with blond/gray hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a bright pink pajama top, gray sweatpants, a dark jacket and black boots. She also may have been wearing a denim jacket and dark shoes.

Police Chief Craig Weber said the State Police Missing Persons Unit and the township Fire Department conducted an extensive search of the residence, the Shadow Lake community, neighboring wooded areas and Shadow Lake and Navesink River.

Residents of the village and the volunteers with the Search and Rescue Council of New Jersey also joined the search.

Weber asked anyone with information about Silengo's whereabouts to call 732-615-2100 or the State Police missing persons unit at 609-882-2000 X2554.

