Search for body of Ewing teen who got caught in rip current

SPRING LAKE — Ewing High School and Spring Lake are morning a 15-year-old who was presumed drowned at a Monmouth County ocean beach this weekend.

Josiah Jeremiah Robison and his sister got caught in a strong rip current on Sunday afternoon while swimming off Brighton Avenue Beach, according to Spring Lake police Chief Edward Kerr. A bystander rescued his sister.

The search for the body resumed on Monday with lifeguards and the State Police Marine Unit.

Ewing schools Superintendent Michael Nitti said the district was "deeply saddened" at Robison's death.

Nitti said Robison entered district as a freshman last September and would have been a sophomore when class resumed this week. He also played basketball for EHS.

The district's Crisis Team and and mental and emotional health experts will be available to students all week. Classes begin on Wednesday.

