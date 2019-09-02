Search for missing NJ teen swimmer a ‘recovery’ operation

SPRING LAKE — The search for a 15-year-old boy who got caught in a strong rip current continued on Monday as a recovery operation, according to police.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday first responders helped Josiah Jeremiah Robison of Ewing and his sister who were in distress while swimming off Brighton Avenue Beach, Spring Lake Police chief Edward Kerr said. A by-stander in the water was able to reach his sister and with lifeguards was able to get her to the beach safely.

"The Spring Lake Police continued searching the coastline throughout the night and into the morning. The Spring Lake lifeguards are now on duty and will continue to monitor the coastline looking for the victim. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims family and friends," Kerr said on Monday morning.

Kerr said the State Police Marine Unit will return utilizing their boats to continue the search.

The rough surf increased with a high risk of rip currents all along the Jersey Shore as Hurricane Dorian sat 900 miles to the south of New Jersey.

"The powerful category 5 storm is keeping the whole Atlantic basin churned up," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

With unofficial end of the summer season some shore beaches will have no lifeguards on duty. Harvey Cedars Lifeguard Chief Randy Townsend said is is not a good idea to swim on an unguarded beach.

He said that his beaches on LBI have already seen the effects of Dorian during the weekend and that swimmers have been allowed to go up only to their knees.

