School year starts with chaotic gun scare at NJ elementary school

Clara B. Worth Elementary School in Berkeley (Google Maps)

BERKELEY — The school year got off to a rough start Tuesday morning at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School when students were diverted to another building.

Police said they had received a report of an incident involving firearms and someone possibly injured on Dolphin Court around 7:15 a.m.

Although the threat was not directed at the school, the district made the initial decision to send students to Berkeley Township Elementary as a precaution.

Police eventually said the incident was unfounded and no victims or firearms were found. Students were then allowed to return to the Worth school.

The neighborhood is located across the street from the elementary school in the Bayville section.

There will be a higher police presence at schools in the Berkeley Township district on Tuesday.

