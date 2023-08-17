🔴 Woman raped, robbed in own NJ home last Halloween

SAYREVILLE — A teenager has begun serving 12 years in prison for the rape and robbery of a 68-year-old woman in her own home early on Halloween last year.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Thursday that 17-year-old Jermaine Marshall, of Parlin, was sentenced on July 6 in Middlesex County Superior Court.

Marshall was 16 at the time of the home invasion and sex assault on Oct. 31, 2022.

He entered the victim’s apartment on Swider Drive through a bedroom window around 12:30 a.m., Ciccone said.

The teen then ran away but was taken into custody that same day, according to the prosecutor.

At the time of his arrest, Marshall was charged as a juvenile and remained in jail.

In January, it was determined that he would be prosecuted as an adult.

Marshall pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree burglary.

His term was covered by the No Early Release Act — after which Marshall would be on parole supervision for life.

He was also required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

