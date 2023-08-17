NJ teen admits to climbing through bedroom window, raping and robbing woman
🔴 Woman raped, robbed in own NJ home last Halloween
🔴 A teen, charged as an adult, pleaded guilty
🔴 Teen was sentenced to prison, announced a month later
SAYREVILLE — A teenager has begun serving 12 years in prison for the rape and robbery of a 68-year-old woman in her own home early on Halloween last year.
Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Thursday that 17-year-old Jermaine Marshall, of Parlin, was sentenced on July 6 in Middlesex County Superior Court.
Marshall was 16 at the time of the home invasion and sex assault on Oct. 31, 2022.
He entered the victim’s apartment on Swider Drive through a bedroom window around 12:30 a.m., Ciccone said.
The teen then ran away but was taken into custody that same day, according to the prosecutor.
At the time of his arrest, Marshall was charged as a juvenile and remained in jail.
In January, it was determined that he would be prosecuted as an adult.
Marshall pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree burglary.
His term was covered by the No Early Release Act — after which Marshall would be on parole supervision for life.
He was also required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.
