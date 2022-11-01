NJ woman was raped, robbed at home in middle of the night

NJ woman was raped, robbed at home in middle of the night

Sayreville Police (Canva, Sayreville Police Department)

SAYREVILLE — A 68-year-old woman was awakened in her own home by a male teenager early on Halloween, sexually assaulted and then robbed.

The home invasion in the Parlin section happened very early Monday, between midnight and 12:30 a.m., at the victim's apartment on Swider Drive, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The 16-year-old ran from the scene but was later taken into custody, according to the prosecutor.

He was charged with an act of juvenile delinquency for offenses which if committed by an adult would qualify as aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary and theft.

No other details were immediately disclosed by police, including the suspect's specific age or whether he was a local resident.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area has been asked to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit 732-745-4499 or Detective Jeff Taylor of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-525-5450.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Filed Under: Crime, Middlesex County, Sayreville
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
