Sayreville cops step up to help with ‘Sunday Dinner’
Our #BlueFriday honoree today is the entire Sayreville PD.
The men and women representing the Sayreville PD have stepped up to help the most vulnerable in their community launching a program called “Sunday Dinner” and collecting donations to get takeout from local restaurants and deliver the food to shut-in seniors in the community.
This smart plan helps people get the food they need and businesses get back on their feet. It’s the kind of activity which shows how connected our local cops are to our communities.
Good on the Sayreville PD. Thanks for everything. Visit them online and donate if you are able. Thank you.
Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.
More from New Jersey 101.5: