Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey

It’s not the first time I heard of this, but Jersey subreddit user Substantial_Day_2967 had some more fun with the concept. They posted a request to “Tell me you’re from New Jersey without actually telling me you’re from New Jersey.” A clever way of saying give me something usually only someone from New Jersey would get.

It was accompanied by a graphic of a map with 78, the Turnpike and Route 1 in a huge confusing spaghetti bowl of interchanges. That prompted the first entry.

“That map is how you leave Newark Airport.”

Bingo. That’s the idea. Anyone from Jersey knows the ridiculousness of trying to exit Newark Airport and find the highway you actually want.

Another comment offered, cryptically to anyone NOT from New Jersey, “Jeet?”

We from the Dirty Jerz know this simply means “Did you eat?” and is an invitation to offer food or get food together.

So what else should be on this list?

Say you’re from Jersey without out saying you’re from Jersey:

"Jeet?"

“$20 regular cash.”

"$20 regular cash."

“Ya gotta hate these Shoobies.”

"Ya gotta hate these Shoobies."

“I’ll have disco fries.”

"I'll have disco fries."

“We might be neighbors. What exit?”

"We might be neighbors. What exit?"

“Take the next jug handle.”

"Take the next jug handle."

“There’s only one Boss we listen to.”

"There's only one Boss we listen to."

“He went down the shore for the day.”

"He went down the shore for the day."

“Your tomatoes suck compared to ours.”

"Your tomatoes suck compared to ours."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

