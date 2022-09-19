Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey

It’s not the first time I heard of this, but Jersey subreddit user Substantial_Day_2967 had some more fun with the concept. They posted a request to “Tell me you’re from New Jersey without actually telling me you’re from New Jersey.” A clever way of saying give me something usually only someone from New Jersey would get.
It was accompanied by a graphic of a map with 78, the Turnpike and Route 1 in a huge confusing spaghetti bowl of interchanges. That prompted the first entry.
“That map is how you leave Newark Airport.”
Bingo. That’s the idea. Anyone from Jersey knows the ridiculousness of trying to exit Newark Airport and find the highway you actually want.
Another comment offered, cryptically to anyone NOT from New Jersey, “Jeet?”
We from the Dirty Jerz know this simply means “Did you eat?” and is an invitation to offer food or get food together.
So what else should be on this list?
Say you’re from Jersey without out saying you’re from Jersey:
“$20 regular cash.”
“Ya gotta hate these Shoobies.”
“I’ll have disco fries.”
“We might be neighbors. What exit?”
“Take the next jug handle.”
“There’s only one Boss we listen to.”
“He went down the shore for the day.”
“Your tomatoes suck compared to ours.”
A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.
From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.
Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.
If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.
Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.
You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.
Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.
Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.
I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: