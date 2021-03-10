Save the date! Corrado’s Market will finally open in Brick

The goal was to open in 2020 but you can't blame Corrado's Market for having to adjust during a pandemic.

The North Jersey Italian market will now have another home but this time at the Jersey Shore in Brick Township.

According to Corrado's Market on Instagram, the Laurel Square location will now open on June 1. The announcement was made in the comment section of the Instagram picture below.

Corrado's Market has been family-owned and operated since 1950. They say, "WHEN YOU SHOP AT CORRADO'S YOU'RE FAMILY!" Corrado's Market has five locations in New Jersey (Clifton, Denville, Fairfield, North Arlington, & Wayne). They also own pet stores, hardware stores, liquor stores, and gas stations. Maybe this will be a business that continues to grow at the Jersey Shore?

Now, I have never been to a Corrado's Market but I have only heard fantastic things. A few great Yelp reviews are below:

Mary in West Milford says, "This place has absolutely everything. And from many many different countries. Well worth the trip out. If you live a little far just being a cooler and get some Ice for your cold things. They're affordable and well worth getting everything here even if you need to buy a bag of ice!"



Natty in Hoboken says, "This is an amazing Italian market. They have large produce, cheese, and deli selection among other specialty products. I tried their rice balls from their deli and they were delicious. The prices are very fair. They also have a liquor store, fresh juice station, and bakery inside. I will definitely be back."



Kimberly in East Newark says, "I love this supermarket. It's clean and the produce is super ripe and fresh. They have a great variety. There are ingesting items that are more ethnic that I love to cook with. And the meats are well priced and packaged. They also have some nice prepared foods that are quick and easy for a meal."

This is great for Brick Township and the surrounding areas. I can't wait to try this place, see you there on June 1st!

