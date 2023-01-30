Saudi charged in NJ school bus heist threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘privileged whitey’

🔵 Before Bader Alzahrani stole a Livingston public school bus, he broke into a house across the street from the bus lot, officials say

🔵 Investigators found a backpack with several journals containing threatening sentences written in English and Arabic

🔵 The bus was recovered two days later in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

The 22-year-old Saudi national charged with stealing a school bus in Livingston also broke into a house where he left behind journals threatening "Jihad" against Jews, law enforcement and others.

Bader Alzahrani was charged with stealing a school bus on Jan. 17 from the parking lot on Hillside Avenue in Livingston. He made his first appearance before a federal judge on Monday in Newark.

Before the bus was found in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania two days later, several North Jersey school districts issued warnings urging parents to make sure it was the correct driver and bus picking up their children. Livingston Police Chief Gary Marshuetz said it was because of "concerning leads" in the case.

Threats in English and Arabic

The complaint in the cases revealed police recovered a backpack in a house across from the school bus parking lot with Alzahrani's name, a passport and several journals concerning Jihad, which authorities defined as a "struggle or fight against the enemies of Islam."

The journals included several threatening sentences written in both English and Arabic, including:

🔴 "This is a war, and there will be losses, and collateral losses"

🔴 God I am ready for your orders. I want to live the rest of my life to serve you and the religion.”

🔴 "Jews control everything"

🔴 "F--k you privileged whitey"

🔴 “Blood, blood, destruction, destruction. Allah”

Alzahrani is charged with one count of receipt of a stolen vehicle and one count of transportation of a stolen vehicle. Marshuetz earlier said that Alzahrani is believed to have been working alone.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ arrests, sentences stemming from Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot By two years later, more than 20 people from New Jersey had been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.



New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items