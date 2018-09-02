Same Fire crews respond to two separate Monmouth County fires

HOLMDEL — Monmouth County fire companies responded to two house fires within hours of each other on Saturday.

Two firefighters were injured at a fire that started in the backyard kitchen of a home on Barrister Drive in Holmdel and quickly engulfed the entire two story house around 7 a.m., according to police. The fire was contained by 10:50 a.m.

One of the fire fighters fell through the floor while a second was treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

TAP into Holmdel reported that the family and their two dogs made it out of the home safely.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the family, identified as the Gilbert family recover from the fire.

Several hours later the same fire companies responded to a two-alarm fire on Greenfield Road in Manalapan at 1:40 p.m., according to the Asbury Park Press. The homeowner had just returned home and reported smoke coming from an addition to the home.

A cat was rescued from the fire, according to the report.

Hazlet, Marlboro, Tinton Falls, Keyport, Robbinsville Union Beach, Colts Neck, Morganville, Manalapan and Middletown fire companies responded to one or both fires.

Both fires are under investigation.