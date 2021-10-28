Sad news for TV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ fans (Opinion)

If you haven’t already taken a trip to Seaside Heights to prance around the prior stomping grounds of the Jersey Shore cast, you may want to get to it.

Bamboo Bar, a Jersey Shore icon, has just announced that it will be demolished and redeveloped very soon. While the Jersey Shore cast may have been able to put their rowdiest nights behind them, the club was not.

The former owner attempted to sue Seaside Heights for discriminatory and aggressive acts towards guests and ended up closing it down in 2019. Rumors circulated that the cast was buying the bar, however, it was put up for auction.

So what will the Bamboo Bar become? Duanno Realty Services plans to tear down the building and build residential space. Don’t worry, however, the "Jersey Shore" cast will never be forgotten as the building is set to be named, “The Lofts at Bamboo.”

The lofts will have 48 living units, with patios and balconies giving residents a beautiful view of the Seaside neighborhood.

While this news may come as sad to many, it is just one of many steps being taken to rebuild the Seaside neighborhood into a place that is cleaner, and more family-friendly. In addition to this building, Seaside Heights has many plans to develop new stores, restaurants, and other retail shops that can be enjoyed by any.

The "Jersey Shore" cast has already moved on with their lives and fans must do the same. Look out for more news on the new property and don’t forget to visit Bamboo Bar’s remains before it's too late.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.