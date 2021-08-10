Rutgers to host high school football showcase

This Labor Day weekend will see the “Rumble on the Raritan” a high school football showcase featuring teams not only from New Jersey, but New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

All the games will be played on Rutgers’ home field, SHI Stadium over a three day period. Twenty four teams in all will participate. According to Patch.com, the showcase is part of the first ever “Football Week in New Jersey” and will get started on Thu., Sep. 3 with Rutgers hosting Temple.

Rumble on the Raritan is sponsored by Rutgers University, the New Jersey Football Coaches Association, Trademark Sports Events the New Jersey governor's office. The NJFC commissioner, John Jacob told Patch.com "Rumble on the Raritan' is an annual event that exemplifies the most important aspects of our mission as it will highlight a broad range of schools that vary in size, location and notoriety.”

The first game of the day kicks off at 11 AM on all three days of the showcase (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 3, 4, and 5. There are four games each day, spaced three hours apart. Tickets are good for all games on a given day.

Some of the New Jersey schools participating include Wall, last year’s NJ.com #1 team, Donovan Catholic, DePaul, Somerville, and Don Bosco Prep.

To buy tickets, which are $12 for a day’s worth of games, go to rumbleontheraritan.com. Tickets are available for sale online only. Sounds like the perfect way for a football junkie to get the season started.

Bill Doyle

