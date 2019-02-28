NEW BRUNSWICK — A former director of the Rutgers Cancer Institute has been charged with secretly recording at least 26 women in a restroom, possessing an illegal weapon and committing identity theft.

James Goydos was arrested last May after a Colt Sportster Match HBAR was found inside a protective bag on a shelf inside his East Brunswick home. He told police his brother gave him the weapon in the early 1990s, according to the complaint. After his arrest, he was placed on administrative leave from Rutgers.

According to a 160-count grand jury indictment obtained by New Jersey 101.5, Goydos' problems only got worse with charges stemming from activity at both his office and his home.

The charges include official misconduct, burglary, computer theft, impersonation, invasion of privacy and possession of an assault rifle.

"When the university discovered Dr. Goydos’ activities we immediately referred the matter to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and cooperated fully with their investigation leading to the recent indictments," a Rutgers spokesperson said in an email.

The spokesperson said Godoys is no longer employed by Rutgers.

The charges include:

Godoys is accused of taking video or still images of the private parts of 29 people, including 26 identified as women, "under circumstances in which a reasonable person would not expect to be observed" at his Rutgers Cancer Institute office.

He is accused of entering the Rutgers Cancer Institute offices of three people identified as "Victim 1, "Victim 3" and "Victim 2" between April and March 2018 and accessing their computer as part of a fraud scheme and to obtain medical information about another person. Goydos also used their identities to commit fraud.

He accessed the computer of a person within his own office, identified as "Victim 2," between June 2016 ad March 2018, for the same purpose, according to the indictment.

He used several small recording devices to secretly record conversations in his office and his home.

Possessed slingshots called "Wisdoman" and "Black tribal in the Field," both which are prohibited in New Jersey.

The indictment does not disclose how the other evidence was discovered.

A Rutgers spokesperson said that none of Goydos’ alleged actions were related to patient care activity.

"We applaud the prosecutor’s efforts to deal with this matter in a comprehensive and thorough fashion and will continue to cooperate with the prosecutor as this matter unfolds," the spokesperson said.

The name of Goydos' attorney was not released by the Prosecutor's Office.

