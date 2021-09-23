Rub-A-Dub-Dub — Upgrade your shower or tub with NJ 101.5!

Need to freshen up your master bath?

Is your shower looking a tad dated?

Here's your chance to win a $7,500 gift card to upgrade your bathroom courtesy of Inspire Bath and Kitchen. We just want to see what you have now, so submit a photo of your current shower or tub.

Download our free New Jersey 101.5 app and submit a photo for your chance to win.

Contest runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 15, so enter below today!

A grand prize winner will be selected on or about Oct. 18, 2020 and contacted via phone and e-mail.

Click here for a full list of rules.

This stunning Montclair home has incredible NYC views