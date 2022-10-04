Rocky Horror Picture Show coming to State Theatre New Jersey

“I would like… if I may… to take you on a strange journey.”

That journey would be to the State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick for a night of fun with the cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

The movie follows a newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon, respectively), as they seek shelter in the wild castle of the mad scientist Dr. Frank-n-furter (Tim Curry).

On Saturday, Oct. 22 the theatre will show a screening of the audience participation movie with a pre-show party. The event is hosted by Cabaret Theatre of Rutgers University. Get ready to be thrilled, chilled, and fulfilled.

Starting at 9 p.m. there will be a full-service bar and music from a DJ. Attendees are encouraged to dress up, as there will be a Time Warp costume contest. You could win some prizes!

Remember, “it’s just a jump to the left….”

Tickets are only $15 and (while supplies last) you’ll receive a goodie bag of props.

The theatre didn’t clarify exactly what the props would be, but for anyone unfamiliar with late nights screenings of Rocky Horror, here are some examples of what has been used:

Rice is thrown during the wedding scene.

During the rainy song of “Over at the Frankenstein Place” people in the back rows of the theatre squirt water guns to simulate the rain, while people in the front rows cover their heads with newspapers like Janet.

In the same scene, people tend to raise glow sticks during the line in the chorus that says “there’s a light.”

When the Transylvanians use noisemakers in the lab scene, audience members use their own.

It should be noted that no outside props will be allowed, so stick to the props provided in the goodie bags.

The movie will start at 11 p.m. and runs about 100 minutes. Tickets are available here.

Singing along is encouraged. So bust out your heels and get ready to do your best Frank-n-furter impression!

