Roads, power, NJ Transit — Tuesday’s essential winter weather info

It's not snow but ice that will affect North and Central New Jersey on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The main impact of the storm will start about10 p.m. Monday with an extended period of moderate to heavy sleet and freezing rain that could leave at least a 1/4 inch of ice accumulation in Bergen, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Passaic and Warren counties, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. That will leave a glaze on roads and stick to trees and utility lines.

"By around 4 a.m., I expect temperatures to rise sufficiently above 32 degrees that any icy mix will change to plain rain. There absolutely could be residual icing problems through Tuesday morning's rush hour," Zarrow said.

Temperatures will rise into the 40s overnight in the rest of the state with all rain expected. The rain could be heavy with rumbles of thunder and some gusty winds of 50 mph.

HIGHWAYS

A commercial vehicle restriction is in effect for these highways:

I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

The restriction includes tractor trailers, empty straight CDL weighted trucks, RV’s and motorcycles.

POWER

JCP&L and PSE&G said they are both ready with extra suppiles and additional personnel should power lines be brought down. Both urge customers to report outage immediately via their websites, apps or phone.

JCP&L - 15,025 customers without power as of 9:30 p.m. mostly in Morris County (Jefferson Township) and Sussex County (Franklin Township & Hardytown Borough)

PSE&G - scattered outages across its service area

Orange & Rockland - no outages reported

TRAINS/BUSES

NJ Transit, PATH, PATCO nor SEPTA did not announce and service adjustments for Tuesday as of 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.

