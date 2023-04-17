Popular Italian ice shop is now serving icy coffee treats in NJ

🍦 Rita's Italian Ice is serving up a new line of cold brew frozen coffees

As the weather begins to warm up in New Jersey, an icy coffee treat may just be the way to cool off.

Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard has announced its new line of Cold Brew Frozen Coffees.

Available for a limited time, starting today, new Cold Brew Frozen Coffees come in three flavors: original cold brew, mocha, and caramel.

Each cold brew frozen coffee is made with Rita’s vanilla ice and custard, the perfect mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

Rita’s app users will get a free small frozen coffee reward in their app account on April 20, National Cold Brew Day, so they can try the new treat for free during the promo period.

“We’re happy to introduce Cold Brew Frozen Coffees to capitalize on growing coffee trends and attract Millennial and Gen-Z guests looking for a new refreshing java option,” said Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard.

There are 550 Rita’s Italian Ice locations in the United States, including 107 in New Jersey, serving up freshly-made ice, creamy frozen custards, signature gelati, milkshakes, and more, daily with more than 75 flavors available.

For more information about Rita’s Cold Brew Frozen Coffees, please visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

