Famous Italian ice shop opens a South Jersey location

LINDENWOLD — A Camden County borough is getting its first Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

The grand opening for its first location in Lindenwold, at 825 Blackwood Clementon Road is Thursday, July 20.

Starting at 3 p.m. the new location will reward the first 50 guests in line with free Rita’s Italian ice for a year.

In addition, the store will be offering guests $2 small Italian ice and $3 small gelati from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Rita's grand opening in Lindenwold (Rita's Italian Ice)

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Local franchisees John and Gus Vanore will be donating 20% of all grand opening celebration proceeds to Friends of Clementon Food Pantry to supplement families in need.

Friends of Clementon Food Pantry will be on-site to spread awareness.

Enjoy free giveaways from the Rita’s prize wheel, and photo opportunities with Rita’s mascot, “Ice Guy.”

To learn more about the new Rita’s Italian Ice in Lindenwold, download the mobile app or visit www.ritasice.com.

