Hey, New Jersey: Help fight childhood cancer by drinking lemonade

🍋 Rita's Italian Ice has announced new flavors of frozen lemonades

🍋 A portion of proceeds will go to help a child cancer foundation

🍋 The frozen lemonade flavors are only available for a limited time

Cool off for a great cause this summer.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has announced a new line of frozen lemonades, with some proceeds to benefit a fitting charity.

For a limited time starting today, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 10., the new frozen lemonades come in four flavors: classic lemon, strawberry, peach, and iced tea.

With the launch of the new frozen lemonades, Rita’s will support its long-time charity partner, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), whose mission is to change the lives of children with cancer through funding research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

Through Sept. 10, $1 from every frozen lemonade sold will be donated to ALSF, up to $10,000. Guests are encouraged to donate a dollar at their local Rita’s and add their name to Rita’s Wall of Hope.

Anyone who gives $1 will receive a $1 off coupon to use for the next Rita’s visit.

Rita’s is also offering an exclusive free taste of frozen lemonades to their app users. Loyalty members will receive a free small frozen lemonade with any purchase in the app starting Aug. 7., and new users through Sept. 3.

Since 2006, Rita’s has donated more than $5.5 million to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation through these in-store fundraisers.

There are 108 Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations in New Jersey.

