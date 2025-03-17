NJ school custodian arrested on child sexual assault charges

⚠ A NJ school custodian has been charged with sexual assault

⚠ Authorities say the assaults happened at home

⚠ The man was arrested at his house in Ringwood

RINGWOOD — A custodian at a North Jersey high school has been arrested and charged in connection with a child sexual assault.

On March 7, Ringwood police contacted the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office about a child between the ages of 13 and 15 being sexually assaulted at a home in West Milford in January and February.

Prosecutors charged Scott Volpe, 39, of Ringwood.

According to Patch, a man by the same name was recently employed as a custodian by the Lakeland Regional School District in Wanaque.

“In a letter sent to families on Thursday, Superintendent Hugh Beattie confirmed that a district employee had been arrested in connection with a crime that occurred over the past few months involving a minor child in another town,” Patch reported.

Lakeland High School was swept for hidden cameras after Volpe’s arrest, prompting a shelter-in-place on Friday, News 12 reported. The school said no cameras were found.

Five days later on March 12, members of the prosecutor’s office arrested Volpe around 9:30 a.m.

He was slapped with a slew of charges including first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, third-degree hindering apprehension, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, manufacturing child pornography, second-degree endangering the welfare of child-sexual conduct, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child-possession of child pornography.

Volpe could spend decades in prison if convicted of his crimes. T

Volpe is detained in the Passaic County jail before his next court appearance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the prosecutor's office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

