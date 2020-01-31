Ride share driver sexually assaulted juvenile passenger, cops say

PROSPECT PARK — A ride share driver has been charged by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office of sexually assaulting a juvenile passenger.

Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Juilo Mejia, 39, of Wharton assaulted the girl between Aug. 18, 2019 and Sept. 24, 2019. The prosecutor did not reveal the name of service Mejia drove for at the time. It said he encountered the juvenile as a passenger, but didn't say if the alleged assaults happened while he was on the job.

Mejia was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

A detention hearing for Mejia is scheduled for Tuesday.

Meija was an active member of the armed services at the time of his arrest, the prosecutor said. She didn't say what branch he served in.

