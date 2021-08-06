Retired Atlantic City, NJ cop dies in motorcycle crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police officer died in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning.
Little Egg Harbor police said retired police Sgt. Joseph Falcone, 54, was making a left turn from Zion Road onto Central Avenue on his Harley motorcycle around 11:45 a.m. when a Ford pickup making a left turn from Zion Road onto Central Avenue crossed into his path.
Falcone sustained multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup, William Wellington, 39, from Egg Harbor Township, was not injured in the crash.
"The men and women of the Atlantic City Police Department mourn the loss of retired Sergeant Joseph Falcone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Stacey, an Atlantic City police sergeant, and their children," the department said.
Falcone talked a 46-year-old man out of jumping off the Caesars Atlantic City parking garage in 2017 and talked to him for nearly two hours before he was able to quickly and safely pull the from a ledge
His action earned him the 200 Club of Atlantic and Cape May Counties' Valor Award in 2018.
(Includes material copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ