Residents are leaving in droves from these towns in NJ

TRENTON – North Jersey locales close to New York dominate the list of New Jersey municipalities that saw their populations decline most between the 2020 Census and mid-2021.
All of the top 20 are in four counties – including seven in Hudson County.
The U.S. Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of each city and town, representing their estimated count as of July 1 of each year. These aren’t actual head counts but estimates based on the number of new housing units and other factors.
The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the changes, between a disproportionate number of deaths in urban areas and people relocating – perhaps temporarily, time will tell – when able to work from home.
Here are the 25 municipalities where the populations dropped by the largest number of residents in those 15 months, according to the estimates.
NJ towns that people are fleeing the most — 25 to 11
24 (tie). Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County: Down 399 to 103,212
24 (tie). East Brunswick, Middlesex County: Down residents 399 to 49,285
23. Trenton, Mercer County: Down residents 400 to 90,457
22. Nutley, Essex County: Down residents 432 to 29,786
21. Hamilton, Mercer County: Down residents 443 to 91,605
20. Guttenberg, Hudson County: Down residents 487 to 11,502
19. Orange, Essex County: Down residents 511 to 34,002
18. West New York, Hudson County: Down residents 556 to 52,242
17. Belleville, Essex County: Down residents 560 to 37,774
16. Wayne, Passaic County: Down residents 634 to 54,306
15. West Orange, Essex County: Down residents 651 to 48,257
14. East Orange, Essex County: Down residents 822 to 68,903
13. Passaic, Passaic County: Down residents 833 to 69,633
12. Clifton, Passaic County: Down residents 855 to 89,367
11. Irvington, Essex County: Down residents 896 to 60,403
NJ towns that people are fleeing the most — Top 10
10. Secaucus, Hudson County
Down 944 residents to 21,295
9. Kearny, Hudson County
Down 1,795 residents to 40,370
8. Paterson, Passaic County
Down 1,880 residents to 157,794
7. Elizabeth, Union County
Down 1,909 residents to 135,407
6. Hoboken, Hudson County
Down 1,985 residents to 58,690
5. Bayonne city, Hudson County
Down 2,344 residents to 69,211
4. North Bergen, Hudson County
Down 2,749 residents to 60,612
3. Union City, Hudson County
Down 2,874 residents to 65,638
2. Newark, Essex County
Down 3,656 residents to 307,220
1. Jersey City, Hudson County
Down 8,485 residents to 283,927
Biggest percentage losses in population
Finally, running the math another way, here is the countdown of the top 11 municipalities in terms of percentage loss of population from April 2020 to June 2021. We’d have done the top 10, but the town at the top of the chart is atypical – both incredibly small and, as of January 2022, no longer in existence.
11. Jersey City, Hudson County: Down 2.9% to 283,927
10. Essex Fells, Essex County: Down 2.9% to 2,182
9. Hoboken, Hudson County: Down 3.3% to 58,690
8. Bayonne, Hudson County: Down 3.3% to 69,211
7. Guttenberg, Hudson County: Down 4.1% to 11,502
6. Union City, Hudson County: Down 4.2% to 65,538
5. Secaucus, Hudson County: Down 4.2% to 21,295
4. Kearny, Hudson County: Down 4.3% to 40,370
3. East Newark, Hudson County: Down 4.3% to 2,477
2. North Bergen, Hudson County: Down 4.3% to 60,612
1. Pine Valley, Camden County: Down 35% to 13 (and now, merged into Pine Hill)
