Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of each city and town, representing their estimated count as of July 1 of each year. These aren’t actual head counts but estimates based on the number of new housing units and other trends.
Here are the top 25 municipalities in terms of the number of residents gained in the 15 months after April 1, 2020 – technically the top 26, as the list begins with a tie. [RELATED: Residents are leaving these NJ towns in droves]
NJ towns that are growing the most — 25 to 11
25 (tie). Barnegat, Ocean County: Up 420 residents to 24,706
25 (tie). Bogota, Bergen County: Up 420 residents to 9,194
24. Raritan Township, Hunterdon County: Up 430 residents to 23,855
23. Teaneck, Bergen County: Up 446 residents to 41,678
22. Old Bridge, Middlesex County: Up 449 residents to 67,284
21. Wyckoff, Bergen County: Up 458 residents to 17,037
20. Cedar Grove, Essex County: Up 476 residents to 13,430
19. Woolwich, Gloucester County: Up 481 residents to 13,192
18. Rockaway Township, Morris County: Up 527 residents to 25,869
17. Manchester, Ocean County: Up 539 residents to 45,649
16. Park Ridge, Bergen County: Up 549 residents to 9,434
15. Florham Park, Morris County: Up 550 residents to 13,149
14. Berkeley, Ocean County: Up 586 residents to 44,348
13. Hamilton, Atlantic County: Up 590 residents to 28,080
12. Lacey, Ocean County: Up 623 residents to 29,273
11. Lopatcong, Warren County: Up 627 residents to 9,412
NJ towns that are growing the most — Top 10
10. Long Branch, Monmouth County
Up 722 residents to 32,383
9. Stafford, Ocean County
Up 876 residents to 29,948
8. Cherry Hill, Camden County
Up 950 residents to 75,474
7. Mount Laurel, Burlington County
Up 1,006 residents to 45,606
6. Jackson, Ocean County
Up 1,067 residents to 59,614
5. Evesham, Burlington County
Up 1,160 residents to 47,952
4. Raritan Borough, Somerset County
Up 1,256 residents to 9,096
3. Brick, Ocean County
Up 1,299 residents to 74,903
2. Toms River, Ocean County
Up 1,851 residents to 97,304
1. Lakewood, Ocean County
Up 2,911 residents to 138,070
Biggest percentage gains in population
Finally, looked at another way, here is the countdown of the top 10 municipalities in terms of percentage gain from April 2020 to June 2021:
10. Cedar Grove, Essex County: Up 3.7% to 13,430
9. Woolwich, Gloucester County: Up 3.8% to 13,192
8. Florham Park, Morris County: Up 4.4% to 13,149
7. Harrington Park, Bergen County: Up 4.7% to 4,963
6. Bogota, Bergen County: Up 4.8% to 9,194
5. Park Ridge, Bergen County: Up 6.2% to 9,434
4. Lawnside, Camden County: Up 6.3% to 3,139
3. Lopatcong, Warren County: Up 7.1% to 9,412
2. Netcong, Morris County: Up 8.5% to 3,658
1. Raritan borough, Somerset County: Up 16% to 9,096
Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com
