Republicans roll out ‘Liberate New York’ agenda

(The Center Square) — New York Republicans have rolled out a proposal to "liberate" the state by cutting costs, improving public safety, government accountability and protecting parental rights.

The Senate GOP minority's "Liberate New York" plan, unveiled on Tuesday, includes proposals to improve affordability, enhance public safety, end the migrant crisis, protect students and push for government accountability.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ort said the plan, which comes ahead of budget talks in Albany, focuses on key issues such as high taxes, crime and the cost of living, which Republicans argue have led to a mass exodus from the state.

“From endless taxes, migrant spending and out of touch energy mandates to name a few Democrat driven policies driving this state into the ground," Ortt said in a statement. "Throughout these failures one theme is clear – their willingness to prioritize their political agendas over the everyday hardworking New Yorker."

Senate Deputy Republican Leader Andrew Lanza said the proposals "will allow New Yorkers to prosper, and protect them from failed, one-party rule."

"Democrat policies have given New Yorkers high inflation, high crime, high taxes, high energy bills, high insurance bills, high tolls, and high grocery prices that have made it virtually impossible for people to get ahead."

Republicans also vowed to push to end the migrant crisis with proposals to restrict so-called 'sanctuary' communities like New York City that limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration officials.

"Sanctuary laws are straining communities and bleeding taxpayers dry, their soft-on-crime agenda has turned our streets into danger zones, and pie-in-the-sky climate mandates are on track to devastate our economy and our taxpayers," Sen. George Borrello said in a statement. "Letting radical activists and special interests dictate policy has put our state into a downward spiral."

Democrats in Albany are also emphasizing the need to improve affordability in the state, which was a key issue in the Nov. 5 elections that helped New York Republicans hold onto several congressional seats.

In her State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul highlighted proposals to cut taxes by more than $1 billion, provide inflationary refunds to New Yorkers and expand child tax credits as part of her agenda for the year.

However, Republicans say Hochul's plans ignore larger issues affecting affordability, such as high taxes, pointing to her retooled congestion pricing plan that set a $9 toll on commuters entering Manhattan and a $68 billion MTA capital plan.

"From Brooklyn to Buffalo this past election cycle, New Yorkers spoke very loudly," Ortt said on Tuesday. "Make no mistake about it. The Democrats have passed policies the last several years that have made New York less affordable. No matter what they want to say."

