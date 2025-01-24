Report: Homelessness continues to rise in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Homelessness in Pennsylvania rose 12.2% over the past year, according to this year’s Annual Homelessness Assessment Report published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The report counted 14,088 individuals, or 11 per 10,000 people, who experienced homelessness in the state throughout 2024, both sheltered and unsheltered.

Among them, 4,564 were in families with children and 690 were unaccompanied youth. 719 were veterans.

The figure reflects a national trend which saw an 18.1% increase this year and a dramatic upsurge in those experiencing chronic homelessness since reporting began in 2007. This year saw the highest number of people unhoused on a single night, over 770,000.

In Pennsylvania, the figure is still 13.1% below what it was in 2007, but current housing conditions threaten to continue to erode that progress.

While the number of available beds has steadily increased since hitting a low in 2021, it hasn’t kept up with demand.

To that end, the state issued over $6 million in Emergency Solutions Grants to organizations across the state who serve the homeless population in 25 counties earlier this year.

“We recognize that Pennsylvania faces unique challenges and opportunities when it comes to housing,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro in September when announcing his executive order to create a statewide comprehensive Housing Action Plan.

The Department of Community and Economic Development is leading the push to develop the plan. The agency is currently accepting input from Pennsylvanians on meeting its goals.

Philadelphia’s Office of Homelessness Services issued its 2024 Point-in-Time report showing over 5,000 people unhoused within the city on a given day, over a third of the state’s total homeless population.

In Philadelphia, 35% of the city’s total unsheltered homeless population was located in Kensington, an area that’s seen national attention for its open-air drug market and the mass suffering related to the ongoing opioid crisis.

Despite these numbers, there are still glimmers of hope that indicate housing programs can make a significant impact. In Philadelphia, homelessness fell by 22% from 2018 to 2022, along with a 19% reduction in chronic homelessness.

Donna Bullock, former Democratic House representative from Philadelphia, has recently taken the position of CEO at Project H.O.M.E., an organization that provides assistance to Philadelphians experiencing homelessness.

“I’m living proof that these services make a difference. They helped break the cycle of poverty in my own family,” said Bullock.