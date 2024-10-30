Reminder: New Jerseyans need to avoid doing this on Election Day (Opinion)

Election cycles are exhausting, and some of our fellow voters aren’t making it any better.

From the lawn signs, car flags, bumper stickers, or red hats, we’re more in each other’s faces now than in many prior elections.

It’s incredibly frustrating. But what adds to the annoyance is how certain people act when they go to exercise their right to vote.

Do not do this in polling places.

The people to take out your frustration on are NOT the poll workers at your local voting spots. These people gave up their day to help you do your civic duty.

I remember in 2022, at my polling place, I heard several people get vocally frustrated at the innocent volunteers.

I was standing in line when I saw two different guys berate the women behind the desk about how they didn’t ask for their driver's licenses before giving their signatures.

The patient worker explained that while they can’t request to see their ID if you want to show it to them, that’s fine.

*Cue the loudest scoffs I’ve ever heard, followed by what seemed like a painful eye roll from these buffoons.*

“Well, THAT’S weird!” they growled at the poll worker.

Well… no, it’s not.

Even if you don’t agree with New Jersey’s policy that you don’t have to show ID to vote (which, by the way, is nothing new), there’s no need to take it out on the people who signed up to manage the voting process.

I was only in line for 10 minutes, and I heard this happen twice. I can't imagine how many times the poll workers had to deal with this.

The rare exceptions are first-time voters who registered by mail — they might need to provide identification at the polls, depending on how they completed their forms.

This year, with early in-person voting, it must be much worse.

So seriously, please stop doing this to your local volunteers. Do you think these people are the ones who made that decision?

What do you think you’ll achieve by giving them attitude for this?

They are not the source of your frustration.

Next week, when Election Day comes around, let’s be better, New Jersey.

Leave the poll workers alone. These workers are giving up their time for us, and they certainly don’t deserve to be met with such anger and ignorance.

Election season is annoying enough; we don't need to take out our misguided anger on others.

Poll workers, we thank you!

