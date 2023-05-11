Newest QuickChek connected to a former ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star

One of the state’s newest QuickChek stores has a strong connection to a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star.

Caroline Manzo and husband Albert Manzo bought and leased the Totowa property that is now home to a convenience store with an attached gas station, as NorthJersey.com reported.

QuickChek Totowa store with fuel (QuickChek) QuickChek Totowa store with fuel (QuickChek) loading...

The Manzo family property portfolio — beyond their Franklin Lakes home — has long included the high-end banquet hall The Brownstone in Paterson.

The Brownstone Paterson Manzo family (Google Maps) loading...

According to the same NorthJersey.com report, the Manzos also own at least three Starbucks properties, including one next to the new QuickChek in Totowa.

Manzo left “RHONJ” after the fifth season and then starred in the spinoff series “Manzo'd with Children” on Bravo for three seasons. She also briefly hosted an evening show on New Jersey 101.5.

Christopher Manzo, Lauren Manzo, Caroline Manzo, Albert Manzo and Albie Manzo celebrate the RHONJ star’s book in 2013 (Anna Webber/Getty Images for GILT City) Christopher Manzo, Lauren Manzo, Caroline Manzo, Albert Manzo and Albie Manzo celebrate the RHONJ star’s book in 2013 (Anna Webber/Getty Images for GILT City) loading...

It starred the Manzos and their children — Lauren, Albie and Chris.

The current, season 13 cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs — with Jackie Goldschneider, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Fessler.

Quick Chek Totowa (Quick Chek) 2 (Quick Chek) loading...

The QuickChek at 809 Riverview Drive at Route 46 West in Totowa is the fourth to open in just six weeks in NJ and NY — joining new stores in Ridgefield, Union Township, and Nanuet (NY’s Rockland County).

Another new QuickChek was set to open soon in East Hanover, according to the Whitehouse Station-based convenience chain.

QuickChek now has 164 stores in operation — 101 of those locations with fuel — throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.

For a peak inside another RHONJ star’s home — check out these photos of Melissa Gorga’s Ocean County property.

Step Inside RHONJ Melissa Gorga's Toms River, NJ Home With a Breathtaking View

A look inside Teresa Giudice’s mansion

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]