Newest QuickChek connected to a former ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star
One of the state’s newest QuickChek stores has a strong connection to a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star.
Caroline Manzo and husband Albert Manzo bought and leased the Totowa property that is now home to a convenience store with an attached gas station, as NorthJersey.com reported.
The Manzo family property portfolio — beyond their Franklin Lakes home — has long included the high-end banquet hall The Brownstone in Paterson.
According to the same NorthJersey.com report, the Manzos also own at least three Starbucks properties, including one next to the new QuickChek in Totowa.
Manzo left “RHONJ” after the fifth season and then starred in the spinoff series “Manzo'd with Children” on Bravo for three seasons. She also briefly hosted an evening show on New Jersey 101.5.
It starred the Manzos and their children — Lauren, Albie and Chris.
The current, season 13 cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs — with Jackie Goldschneider, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Fessler.
The QuickChek at 809 Riverview Drive at Route 46 West in Totowa is the fourth to open in just six weeks in NJ and NY — joining new stores in Ridgefield, Union Township, and Nanuet (NY’s Rockland County).
Another new QuickChek was set to open soon in East Hanover, according to the Whitehouse Station-based convenience chain.
QuickChek now has 164 stores in operation — 101 of those locations with fuel — throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.
For a peak inside another RHONJ star’s home — check out these photos of Melissa Gorga’s Ocean County property.
Step Inside RHONJ Melissa Gorga's Toms River, NJ Home With a Breathtaking View
A look inside Teresa Giudice’s mansion
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.