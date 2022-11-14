Ready for riders: protected bike lane from Jersey City to Hoboken

A bike path connecting Jersey City and Hoboken is now fully protected as part of the cities' goal to eliminate traffic deaths and injuries, according to officials.

The bikeway that connects 18th Street in Jersey City to Observer Highway in Hoboken comes with a traffic separator curb and flexible posts. The green pathway's "Endurablend" surface is meant to provide high visibility and traction.

"Jersey City and Hoboken are among the most unique and busiest transportation hubs in the country, and this new bikeway linking our two cities is the latest step in expanding Jersey City's growing network of protected bikeways to provide greater connectivity and safety for our residents and beyond," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.

The Vision Zero project also included improvements for pedestrians and drivers, such as the repainting of crosswalks and extended turn lanes.

"For years, cyclists traveling between Jersey City and Hoboken faced dangerous and intimidating roadway conditions to reach their destinations," said Ayla Schermer, president of Bike JC. "The new protected bike lane on Marin Boulevard provides a long overdue safe connection between the growing bike lane networks of our neighboring cities.

The two cities teamed up in 2021 to launch a unified bike share system, Lyft's Citi Bike.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

