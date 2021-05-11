Rare peek inside stunning, picturesque Colts Neck equestrian estate

If you've ever dreamed of owning a horse farm, and always imagined that gorgeous place would be the gem of a place like Colts Neck, we're about to give you a peek inside your dream come true.

Think about this. 45 perfect acres of prime Colts Neck property, and an estate that features a 10,000 square foot main home, plus a 3200 square foot home, 7 barns, a huge swimming pool, and even a caretakers cottage.

No it's not a dream or a movie. It's real, so get ready to see inside this Cross Rd. home in Colts Neck that could be yours for under $6,000,000. Let's take a look.

The Stunning Colts Neck Equestrian Estate

Yes, dreams do come true in Monmouth County, and for just under $6 million, your equestrian dreams can definitely come true! And if you don't have that kind of cash, then at least we got inside to take a look at what it would be like.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

LOOK: GO INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S $20 MILLION MIDDLETOWN MANSION