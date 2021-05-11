Rare peek inside stunning, picturesque Colts Neck equestrian estate
If you've ever dreamed of owning a horse farm, and always imagined that gorgeous place would be the gem of a place like Colts Neck, we're about to give you a peek inside your dream come true.
Think about this. 45 perfect acres of prime Colts Neck property, and an estate that features a 10,000 square foot main home, plus a 3200 square foot home, 7 barns, a huge swimming pool, and even a caretakers cottage.
No it's not a dream or a movie. It's real, so get ready to see inside this Cross Rd. home in Colts Neck that could be yours for under $6,000,000. Let's take a look.
The Stunning Colts Neck Equestrian Estate
Yes, dreams do come true in Monmouth County, and for just under $6 million, your equestrian dreams can definitely come true! And if you don't have that kind of cash, then at least we got inside to take a look at what it would be like.
LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey
LOOK: GO INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S $20 MILLION MIDDLETOWN MANSION