Rahway Halloween display the pride of my hometown

Mike D’Emilio is back at it. For nearly two decades he’s been entertaining people on Maple Avenue in Rahway with his Halloween antics. This year is no different.

Check out the video above from NJ.com that shows his craftsmanship. Much of this is handmade. Mike says he’s always had a mechanical mind and it really shows. More than 20 animatronics and an estimated $25,000 spent over the years. This place has become a local landmark in my hometown of Rahway and draws thousands during the Halloween season.

He says it started in 2001 because the year prior hardly any kids showed up which broke his heart. Determined to bring out the crowds he set out to create something unique.

If you go, look for the Halloween House on the 300 block of Maple Avenue, Rahway, NJ.

