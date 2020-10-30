Congressman Chris Smith is in a battle for his re-election yet remains focused on doing the job of protecting families in the Garden State.

He joined me on Friday to discuss the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, which he wrote and aggressively fought to get passed in 2000. The law protects victims of sex trafficking here and abroad and is another example of the lives that can be saved when you elect the right people to represent us in Washington. Read the law here.

Rosemary Becchi — who is challenging incumbent Mikie Sherrill in Morris County — also joined me Friday to discuss how she is closing the gap against the Democrat who supported the bill to eliminate "qualified immunity" for our cops, which as anyone who knows anything about law enforcement knows, would severely inhibit the officers' ability to do their job. Sherril is a part of the radicals in Congress who have called for the defunding of our police forces. She pretends that she's just an average New Jersey Democrat but with her steadfast support of Speaker Pelosi and refusal to denounce the "Squad," she has shown her true colors.

