Another rabid bat confirmed this week in NJ town

🔵 Another rabid bat has been confirmed in Hamilton Township in a week

🔵 This is now the sixth rabid animal in Atlantic County this year

🔵 The bat was found in a home where humans and a cat were exposed

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A second rabid bat has been confirmed in Hamilton Township within the past week, according to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health. This makes it the sixth rabies case of the year in the county.

The bat was collected from a house on Calhoun Avenue in Mays Landing on Monday, Aug. 21 after being found by the homeowner. It was sent to the state lab for testing and was confirmed positive for rabies two days later.

An investigation by public health officials found two humans and a pet cat were exposed. Public health nurses are advising family members to seek medical attention.

The cat, which is up-to-date with its rabies vaccinations, will be boostered and placed under a 45-day confinement.

A rabies vaccination is recommended for domestic animals to not only protect the pet, but also the pet owner, and family members who could contract rabies from an infected pet.

Most human cases of rabies are the result of a bite from an infected animal, as rabies is transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin, or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth.

If left untreated, rabies could be fatal.

If you are ever bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention.

All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides free rabies vaccination clinics each month for dogs and cats by appointment only. The next clinic will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 240 Old Turnpike in Pleasantville.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom