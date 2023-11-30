Lots of free coffee opportunities at QuickChek in December

☕It's "Free Coffee Fridays" at QuickChek during the month of December

☕QuickChek Rewards members are eligible for a free coffee, any size, any flavor

☕The free coffee comes with a minimum qualifying purchase

There’s nothing like doing holiday shopping all bundled up in a coat, scarf, gloves, and a hot cup of coffee in your hand. The only thing that could make it better would be a FREE cup of coffee, right?

QuickChek wants to help customers get into the holiday spirit by offering free coffee every Friday during the month of December.

During this promotion, QuickChek Rewards members can get a free self-serve coffee, any size, hot or iced, customized to their liking with various milk options like dairy, almond, and soy, and toppings like cocoa powder, cinnamon, or marshmallows.

There are also up to 10 varieties of freshly brewed classic roasts and flavors to choose from including QuickChek’s very popular seasonal favorite, Kris Kringle. This coffee features notes of coconut, vanilla, and cocoa.

Redemption is valid with a minimum qualifying purchase of 50 cents. The limit is one coffee per person per visit.

Members just need to scan the QuickChek Rewards mobile app or enter their phone number at checkout during its “Free Coffee Fridays.”

Not a member? No problem. Just sign up and receive a free cup on the same day.

“We want to reward our customers for shopping with us and give them a little extra during a stressful but happy season,” says QuickChek Divisional Vice President, Don Leech.

“Free Coffee Fridays” runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 29.

QuickChek operates 160 stores including 103 locations with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley, and Long Island.

