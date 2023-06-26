QuickChek launches new zero-sugar energy drink for summer

🔴 QuickChek is launching a zero-sugar energy drink

⚪ The drink also has zero carbs and only 10 calories

🔵 The drink blend is for limited time only

WHITEHOUSE STATION — If you’re trying to eat and drink healthier, then you’re going to like this…

For a limited time only, QuickChek is launching a zero-sugar frozen energy drink.

Just in time for the July 4 holiday, the “Red, White & Boost” drink is a blend of blue raspberry flavored PRIME, raspberry, and cherry.

Unlike other energy drinks which are often loaded with sugar, PRIME Energy contains 0 grams of sugar, 0 carbohydrates, and only 10 calories. All the other added ingredients are also sugar-free.

“As we evolve our energy beverage program across QuickChek, we saw a unique and timely opportunity to partner with PRIME to offer customers a refreshing, customized on-the-go beverage,” said Daniel Haskell, Vice President and Head of Food and Beverage for Murphy USA QuickChek.

Other summery drinks include the Real Fruit Smoothie Colada, which comes in three flavors: Mango Colada, Pina Colada, and Strawberry Colada.

Other summer items on the QuickChek menu include Spicy Chicken Tender subs, Spicy Chicken Club, Spicy Chicken Florentine, and Spicy Southern Chicken.

For in-between meal snacking, try QuickChek’s new Spicy Chicken Snack Wrap, or Spicy Chicken Tenders.

QuickChek’s new breakfast bagel sandwiches come with bacon, egg and cheese; sausage, egg and cheese, or pork roll, egg and cheese. They will be served all day long.

Their English Muffin breakfast sandwiches are available at two for $5.

Sign up for the QuickChek Rewards program which offers benefits such as mobile ordering, rewards, and frequent shopper membership perks throughout the year. Download the QuickChek Rewards app here.

Based in Whitehouse Station, QuickChek operates 153 stores across New Jersey and New York.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom