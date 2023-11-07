If I only knew that there was a chance that a $2 bill could be worth thousands, I'd have held onto the cash! Well, maybe.

$2 bill

I'm finding that with my frequent trips to New York, not having cash puts you in a bad spot when parking. I try always to tip the guys before your car disappears into the garage.

The problem is I almost never have cash. Actually, I don't even carry a wallet. I carry two credit cards and my driver's license. Yes, loose in my front pocket with jeans and back pocket when I'm wearing a suit.

Sometimes, I keep a few dollars in the car, but typically, if they don't take credit cars, I'm not buying.

The exception is coming up this Friday when Jodi and I are joining friends at the Belmont Tavern. Yup, cash only.

Michael Burrell

Had to put in a calendar appointment to make sure we hit the ATM before heading to the iconic Jersey eatery.

Question for you, how much cash do you carry?

