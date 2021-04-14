Queer icons in Lambertville will try to win back tourism

When the pandemic hit it killed all kinds of businesses in New Jersey. Because people were ordered to stay home if they could, it certainly crushed tourism. In Lambertville, NJ on the Delaware River they’re all about tourism. So it’s been quite a blow to the town.

Now there are plans under the newly named Greater Lambertville Chamber of Commerce (formerly Delaware River Towns Chamber of Commerce) to get people to come back. There will be videos on YouTube, a repurposed Love Lambertville film, a welcome banner on Bridge street where you can walk across the Delaware River to New Hope, Pa., and, on May 1, ‘Queer Icons.’

What pray tell is ‘Queer Icons?’

Well it’s a display around town of various noteworthy people of the LGBTQ+ community. When this was done last year in Frenchtown it took the form of life-sized wooden and painted figures placed strategically around town. Members of that LGBTQ+ community who were pioneers in their fields. Anything from writers, film producers to drag queens. Anything from baseball players, dancers, to civil rights activists. They say it will be done much the same and possibly with a walking tour.

Will this lure people? Who knows. But the town at least is staying true to itself. That area of Lambertville and New Hope is old-fashioned and quaint looking yet filled with hipsters and extremely accepting of LGBTQ+ folks. Between the two towns if you want to find a store for crystal healing and tarot cards, you’ll find it. An erotic clothing store that labels itself an LGBTQ safe space, you’ll find it. You get the picture.

Yet it’s not shoved in your face with an agenda. Families with young children love going to Lambertville and New Hope too. Elderly ladies who love antique shops will find plenty there and feel perfectly comfortable.

It’s an extremely walkable town. You can park your car once for the day and not touch it again until it’s time to go home. If you go, just know finding parking may take awhile on a weekend.

