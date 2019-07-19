Pulaski Skyway to close for weekend

The Pulaski Skyway will close in both directions this weekend for pier replacement work.

The closure starts at 7 a.m. Saturday and lasts all weekend, until 5 a.m. Monday, although the bridge could reopen sooner if the work is completed earlier, according to the state Department of Transportation.

"Closing the Skyway on a weekend, especially a busy summer weekend, has the potential for a major traffic impact. There are only two major alternatives, Truck Route 1&9 and the Turnpike," New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said.

Williams said drivers seeking an alternative could add traffic to the lanes already closed for the Route 495 project.

The DOT expects heavy delays at the Tonnele Circle.

The weekend project will jack the bridge and complete the installation of temporary supports to allow for the replacement of the piers west of Central Avenue in Kearny.

It is part of the $1 billion rehabilitation of the bridge necessitated by years of exposure to water, salt, and harsh weather that caused severe corrosion to critical components of the steel bridge deck.

Northbound Closure and Detour:

The northbound closure will begin past Newark Liberty International Airport, with the Route 1&9 Express Lanes being closed and all traffic directed onto the local lanes. Traffic will follow Route 1&9 Truck northbound to the intersection of Route 7 and Route 1&9 Truck in Jersey City.

Northbound motorists heading to Hoboken, Jersey City, or New York City also may use the New Jersey Turnpike-Hudson County Extension.

Southbound Closure and Detour:

The southbound closure will begin south of the Tonnele Circle, with the ramp from the Tonnele Circle to the Skyway closed. Traffic coming from Route 139 will be directed to the off ramp to I-280/Route 7 and Route 1&9 southbound.

Traffic on Route 1&9 south heading toward Tonnele Circle is encouraged to stay right and use the ramp to Route 1&9 Truck.

Southbound Detour (toward Newark):

Leaving the Holland Tunnel, motorists will have the following options:

Stay to the far right and take the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations west and south, including I-78 (this is the recommended option).

Stay to the left and follow signs for Route 139 West, then stay left to Route 1&9 Truck southbound towards Newark, Route 7, and I-280.

Local Traffic for Jersey City:

Stay to the middle to take Route 139 Upper Roadway and follow signs to Kennedy Boulevard/Jersey City, to best access many local Jersey City locations and other points north (Secaucus).

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

