CLIFTON — An off-duty cop is accused of running away from the scene of a crash after drinking and driving, leaving an injured woman in his wrecked vehicle.

Edgar Delgado, 31, of Passaic was arrested Friday for the crash in Clifton that prosecutors said happened earlier that day. The Passaic cop faces multiple charges including assault by auto causing serious bodily injury.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said that Delgado was driving near the intersection of Central and Yereance Avenues early Friday morning. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., he crashed into a parked car, according to Valdes.

Valdes said that when Clifton police got to the scene, they found Delgado's car but not him.

Instead, cops found a 28-year-old woman from Clifton in the passenger seat. She was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center.

"The investigation revealed that Mr. Delgado had been operating his vehicle recklessly, under the influence of alcohol, and left the scene following the crash," Valdes said.

Along with the second-degree assault by auto charge, Delgado faces three third-degree charges including leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, endangering an injured victim, and hindering apprehension. He is also charged with driving while intoxicated.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

