Prosecutor: NJ woman stole $200K from work through fake paychecks, overtime

A 44-year-old Ocean County woman has been accused of stealing nearly $200,000 at work — draining her then-employer’s bank account by collecting phony extra paychecks and overtime.

Jessica L. Schott, of Point Pleasant, was charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking and third-degree counts of forgery and false uttering.

Earlier this year, a tip by a representative with the Wall-based company that used to employ Schott launched a criminal investigation.

A review of the company’s financial records showed that Schott had made unauthorized debit card purchases and ATM withdrawals from the company bank account, as well as collecting additional paychecks, expense checks and overtime.

In some cases, there were forged signatures on the documents.

Schott used the stolen funds to cover personal expenses, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

She was served the charges via summons this week, pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with more information about Schott’s activities was asked to contact MCPO Detective Michael Acquaviva at 800-533-7443.

