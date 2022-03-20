Prosecutor asks for public help after Willingboro, NJ deadly hit and run

WILLINGBORO — A man was killed in a hit and run very early Friday, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced.

Investigators said that the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Garfield Drive near Eastbrook Lane, in the Garfield Park section of the township.

A man in his 30s, whose name is being withheld at this time, was dead when he was found a short time later.

Cause of death was massive internal injuries, according to an autopsy by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The prosecutor urged anyone with information on the deadly crash to come forward.

“It’s likely that somebody out there knows the details of what occurred, along with the identity of the driver who struck this man and fled without seeking assistance, leaving him in the roadway to die,” Coffina said.

Anyone with information can call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

