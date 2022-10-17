MONTGOMERY — A Princeton man has been charged with lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child following an incident inside an undisclosed educational facility in Montgomery on Oct. 1.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, 54-year-old Shuai Shen pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a female juvenile as she was walking by him.

The juvenile made the report to police and was subsequently interviewed by detectives from the prosecutor's office. As a result, Shen was identified as a possible suspect.

Officers placed Shen in custody without incident on Oct. 8, a week after the alleged incident, when he entered the same facility wearing similar clothes, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the SCPO Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at 908-231-7100 or the police department at 908-359-3222.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

