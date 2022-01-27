Priest? Rabbi? Justice of the peace? How about NJ comedian who marries couples

Did you hear the one about the comedian who presides over weddings and actually marries people? His name is Ryan Maher and he's been doing it for years.

I know this because a listener called in when we were talking about creative weddings and spoke about getting married in an airplane hangar with comedian Ryan Maher performing the ceremony.

"It wasn’t an airplane hangar but this very eclectic outdoor campground with a bunch of different themed gazebos," says Maher. "There was an old airplane on the property. They even had a fireball whiskey station. Not sure if there were any designated pilots on hand"

This wasn't Maher's first wedding.

"The first wedding I officiated was for my childhood best friend and his wife back in 2010. Since then, I’ve done 63 weddings and all of my couples are still together (I’m undefeated). I’ve officiated weddings everywhere from comedy clubs to military bases, to the fanciest black-tie venues. Ever since the COVID pandemic, a lot of couples have had to be more creative."

Not everyone buys into the idea of a comedian performing a wedding ceremony, especially if it's for their grandchild.

I once had a grandmother of the bride confront me a few minutes before we started because she heard I was a comedian, and thought I’d make a mockery of the ceremony. She came up to me at the cocktail hour and apologized and told me I did a wonderful job. She said, “I was nervous because the only comedian I ever saw live was Buddy Hackett and he was filthy!”

If you're going to get married by a comedian, some would go so far as to have the ceremony at a comedy club. Here's Ryan marrying a couple at Uncle Vinny's in Point Pleasant.

Former ECW wrestler “Beautiful” Billy Wiles and his wife in Delaware.

This is from the Shadow Brook in Shrewsbury.

Here's Maher posing with a happy couple at a park in Belmar.

If you'd like to have comedian Ryan Maher perform your wedding ceremony, "contact me on Instagram @ryanmahercomedy."

