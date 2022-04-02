It's no secret that prices are going up on almost everything imaginable. From gas to groceries and everything in between, our wallets are being pinched tighter every day.

But on certain items, does New Jersey really care? Unless you have an endless supply of money, there are a few items you may scale back on.

Take driving for example. I'm sure some of you are cutting back on some unnecessary driving to avoid too big of a shock at the pump.

Taking the long way home might not be much of an option as it once was. Of course, we're hopeful prices at the pump will come back down eventually. We've had spikes before, but never as high as this one.

Home projects are another one. Lumber is still at insane levels, which keeps many at-home projects out of reach for many. Not to mention the increased costs of labor and other parts.

Even though some scaling back in certain areas is expected, are we really cutting back on the little things? After all, we are creatures of habit.

Take coffee, for example. Picking up a coffee on the road or going to the local coffee shop is routine for some. And some of that coffee is quite expensive (fancy lattes, cappuccinos, specialty beverages, etc).

But when we're in the moment, does it really matter to us if the price goes up, even just a little bit? A standard coffee can now top two dollars when not that long ago seemed unheard of.

And yet, we're still buying it and seem to pretend that prices never changed. I even find myself still picking up the occasional coffee when I'm out. It's one of those little things that help keep the day going.

Another category is playing the lottery. Whether it's for the nightly drawings or a couple of scratch-offs, some might not feel the need to cut back on this.

The reason is quite obvious. If there's a shot to win big, it's worth the dollar or two to spend.

Impulse buys are another one. You know, like the hot snacks you might grab at a convenience store, or that go-to candy at the register?

Perhaps a pack of gum is your impulse purchase? Or maybe that small bag of chips? Whatever it is, sometimes it feels necessary at the moment.

Or how about the occasional trip out to your local restaurant? Is it because we need the atmosphere after a long workweek? Or do we just want to be with one another after such a long period of time of virtual screens and take-out?

Of course, this is welcomed by our small businesses who could really use your support right now. That, right there, is a good reason to keep some of those spending habits alive.

And it's not just the restaurants who count on this. Businesses all over New Jersey appreciate your support.

It's the little things that matter, and to some New Jersyians, it's not worth losing these little things. No matter the cost, you'll still find us at the register making that purchase (or on an app for those who prefer the digital world).

