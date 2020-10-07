The president has said clearly that he wants the U.S. Senate Republicans to stop negotiating with Democrats over a new stimulus bill and instead focus on getting his nominee to the Supreme Court confirmed. I think he’s right.

First of all, the Democrats are not negotiating honestly. They have been pushing for a $2 trillion, give or take few billion, package that is packed with many special interest projects that have nothing to do with helping working and middle class Americans. The real stimulus is to get the economy back on track 100%. There is no reason why we are not open for business at every level. Positive novel coronavirus tests coming in from across the nation and world are not indicators of an ongoing pandemic. They prove the point that millions will be exposed in every state, regardless of so-called "safety protocols," yet nearly all will have no symptoms, let alone need medical attention.

Take a look at the numbers reported by docs on the 70,000 college kids who have tested positive. Only three needed a hospital visit, and no one died.

These numbers should be celebrated as a move toward all important "herd immunity." No vaccine, just a virus that has run its course. Instead politicians are using the ongoing fear of COVID as a weapon to increase taxes, spending and control over our daily lives.

In the end, this virus will pass and return and we will have to learn to live with it, as we do with the flu EVERY year. Reopen, unmask, and get back to normal. It’s the only stimulus we need.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.