Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both over $300 million

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots both have climbed to above $300 million after going weeks without winners.

A winning Powerball ticket was not sold matching all five numbers and the Power Ball drawn Saturday night which pushes the jackpot to an annuity value of $325 million ($205.2 million cash). The numbers drawn were: 01-02-39-43-66, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3. The game has not had a winner since the drawing of March 27.

One ticket sold in New Jersey matched the five numbers but not the Power Ball is worth $1 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an annuity value of $418 million ($263.3 million cash value) for its next drawing on Tuesday. If the jackpot is won it would be the ninth largest prize since the game began in 2002.

Michael J. Weirsky of Alpha in Warren County won a $273 million Mega Millions jackpot on March 1. He nearly lost the ticket after leaving it on the counter at the Quick Chek where he bought it. A Good Samaritan gave the ticket back to the clerk who returned it to Weirsky when he came looking for it.

