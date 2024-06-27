The Hudson Valley has seen an influx of new residents pretty steadily since COVID-19. And while it seems some are looking to get out of the area in larger volumes than before, there are still plenty of people around the country who are looking to relocate to the beautiful Hudson Valley.

Stacker recently put together their findings and found that there are a bunch of people from 5 different areas of the country who are looking into moving to Poughkeepsie the most.

Cost of Living in Poughkeepsie, NY

According to Realtor.com, the median price for a home in Poughkeepsie right now is about $380,000. This is pretty close to RocketMortage's estimate of the median home price being around $370,000.

According to Forbes, the average price of a home across New York State is approximately $490,000, so Poughkeepsie is well under the state average for home prices.

Who Wants to Move to Poughkeepsie, NY?

Not only are people in other parts of New York State looking into relocating to Poughkeepsie, but there are a bunch of people from other states who are looking into making the switch.

Here are the top 5 areas where people are looking into moving away from to start a new life in Poughkeepsie:

5. Washington, D.C.

According to Stacker, 1.5% of all people who look into moving to Poughkeepsie come from Washington D.C. The average price of a home in Washington D.C. these days runs around $614,000 according to Realtor, so there's a clear difference in the cost of living there.

4. Albany, NY

1.6% of all people looking to relocate to Poughkeepsie are just about an hour and a half away in Albany. The average price of a home right now in Albany is about $288,000, so it's about $82,000 more to get a home in Poughkeepsie.

3. Kingston, NY

An even shorter commute away, about 3% of all people looking to come to Poughkeepsie are only about a half hour away in Ulster County. The average price of a home in Kingston these days according to Realtor.com is $499,000, which is actually $9,000 more than the state's average. So, Poughkeepsie would be another way to save while staying in the Hudson Valley.

2. Atlanta, GA

Yep, folks 14.5 hours-road trip away in Georgia are looking to move to Poughkeepsie! 3.1% of all people looking to move to Poughkeepsie are from Atlanta, Georgia, where the average price of a home right now is $425,000 according to Realtor.

With so many flocking south for the "cheaper cost of living," many southern states are actually beginning to see the effects of the influx of interest. A home in Poughkeepsie, NY on average is about $45,000 cheaper.

1. New York City, NY

The large majority of people looking to move to Poughkeepsie are straight from New York City, NY. About 66% of all people looking to come to Poughkeepsie are from about 2 hours south in New York City, where the average price of a home will run you about $838,000!

While there is the obvious price benefit, beautiful natural landscape, and an increasing amount of incredible small businesses to enjoy, some who decide to relocate to the Hudson Valley forget to consider a couple of key factors.

