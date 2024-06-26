American flag tribute honoring local heroes vandalized in South Jersey

AUDUBON – Multiple American flags were vandalized on Monday night, and residents and the police are left guessing why someone would do such a thing.

“Not patriotic at all and just against the American way,” Joe Miller, the president-elect of the Audubon Haddon Township Oaklyn Rotary Club, told CBS Philadelphia as he reflected on the incident.

As for the extent of the vandalism, the CBS affiliate said various flags of the total 100 were burned, broken or extracted at the town’s corner of East Lake Drive and Kings Highway.

The flags are part of an ongoing tradition led by the rotary club to honor its local heroes from Memorial Day to the Fourth of July. Behind every erected flag is a remembrance and a $50 donation.

Police are still searching for the motive behind the act of vandalism, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Miller told 6ABC Action News the plan is to exchange the affected flags, and despite the incident, the dedication isn’t going anywhere.

New Jersey 101.5 reached out to the Audubon Police Department for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

