There are thousands of chocolate shops throughout the country and one of them in Upstate New York has been awarded one of the best in the US. This tasty little store in the Capital Region is not only in the top ten but one of the top three!

The mom-and-pop chocolate shops across the country provide a variety of distinctive and unique chocolates. They are all made with the best ingredients and have delicious flavors.

They offer everything from truffles, chocolate-covered fruits, bonbons, creative lollipops, and homemade chocolate bars. According to USA Today's Top 10 Best Reader's Choice Chocolate Shops in the country, the Saratoga Chocolate Co. was awarded #3 on the list.

Saratoga Chocolate Co. Is The Third Best Chocolate Shop In The Country!

Saratoga Chocolate Co. is located at 454 Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs. It has a large selection of chocolates and specializes in premium chocolate bars, barks, hot chocolates, and truffles. It's all handmade and delicious. It's a women-owned independent, family-run chocolate company. The shop was founded in 2016.

When the Saratoga Chocolate Co. was nominated, they were thrilled. Allison Rose told News 10 ABC,

This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our loyal customers who appreciate our commitment to quality, creativity, and innovation in chocolate-making.

They have been crowned #3 in the country and a Facebook post, they stated.

It’s official! We made the top 10, coming in with a cool 3rd place!! Thank you to all of our friends, family, fans, and chocolate-loving community for your votes, and support over the past 8 years!! Onward!!